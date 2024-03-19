Oconomowoc-based ORBIS Corp. expanding with new Texas facility

Oconomowoc-based ORBIS Corp., a manufacturer of sustainable reusable packaging, is expanding into Texas after entering a lease-to-own agreement for a 420,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

The new facility in Greenville, Texas will be used to manufacture reusable pallets, totes and bulk containers. ORBIS Corp. anticipates adding more than 190 employees within two years to support the opening of the new facility, according to a Monday announcement.

New York-based EMP Partners entered into the agreement with ORBIS Corp. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to see this investment come to life and support our customers’ growth,” said Norm Kukuk, president of ORBIS Corp. “This plant enables ORBIS to expand its geographic footprint and increase production capacity to serve our customers with industry leading solutions, while making an impact in the community.”

ORBIS Corp. also plans to sign lease agreement with EPM Partners for 240,000 square feet of warehousing space in the same building. The Greenville plant is located about 50 miles northeast of Dallas and is expected to begin operations by the end of the year.

ORBIS Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Neenah-based Menasha Corp.