Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Ope Brewing Co. expanding with new Appleton location

By Ashley Smart
Ope Brewing beers. Image courtesy of Ope Brewing Co.
Learn more about:
Ope Brewing Co.
Ope Brewing's West Allis location. Image courtesy of Ope Brewing Co.
West Allis-based Ope Brewing Co. announced plans Thursday to open a second taproom location in Appleton.

The new taproom, dubbed Ope North, will be located at 1932 W. College Ave. in Appleton.

This follows Ope opening its flagship, 10,000-square-foot West Allis taproom in 2022. The dog-friendly location serves a wide variety of beer and hard seltzers, and regularly hosts food trucks.

Ope occupies the former Perfect Screw Products building at 6751 W. National Ave. in West Allis.

“This new location will deliver everything you love about Ope Brewing Co. — and more,” according to a post on the company’s Facebook page. “Alongside our signature craft beers and hard seltzers, we’re excited to introduce hard ciders to our beverage lineup. Wine, cocktails, and mocktails will continue to be available, ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Ope North will also keep the company’s “food truck format” to remain a dog-friendly destination, according to the announcement. The location also features a second taproom that’s ideal for hosting private events. An opening date has not been set yet.

“We’re working hard to bring ‘Ope North’ to life as soon as possible,” reads the post. “We’re beyond excited to bring Ope Brewing Co.’s energy to Appleton and the Fox Valley.”

