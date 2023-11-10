Ontech Systems to move from Menomonee Falls to Milwaukee’s far northwest side

Menomonee Falls-based Ontech Systems, an IT services and consulting firm, will move to an office building located on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

State records show Granite Haven LLC, an entity formed by Ontech leadership, is the buyer of a two-story office building at 11800 W. Park Place.

The 54,839-square-foot building, located within the Park Place Office Park, was purchased for $2 million.

Ontech’s current office is located at N85 W16186 Appleton Ave. in Menomonee Falls, just four miles away from the Park Place location.

“We’re just out of space at our current building on Appleton Avenue,” said Ontech founding partner Michael Piotrowski. He started the company in 2004.

When the company moved into its current office space in 2015, there were 15 employees. Ontech now employs 35 people. The Milwaukee office space will give Ontech even more room to grow.

Within the Milwaukee office building, Ontech will initially occupy about 15,000 square feet on the ground floor. That’s about double the amount of space the company has at its Appleton Avenue office.

“I’ll be looking for other tenants but as far as Ontech is concerned, we’ll have plenty of space to spread out and continue to grow,” said Piotrowski.

Mark Dohnal, president of Ontech, said when he first joined the company nearly 15 years ago, the organization took on more of a general consulting role.

“Businesses were just looking for someone to solve their problems,” he said.

Now, Ontech and its clients have more of a partnership in which Ontech helps businesses adapt to and truly understand modern cybersecurity threats. Ontech was initially focused on working with clients in the manufacturing industry, but the company has since entered the realm of professional services.

“We’ve been growing about 12% year-over-year for the past 12 years or so,” said Dohnal. “For us, it’s about adapting to new technologies.”

The company is continually seeking IT talent, specifically tech workers familiar with the Cloud.