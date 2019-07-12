Online survey will measure public’s perception of downtown growth

There’s no denying downtown Milwaukee has seen a surge of development in recent years with projects such as Fiserv Forum, Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons, The Hop, Milwaukee Riverwalk, The Avenue and the BMO Tower either completed or ongoing.

Amidst a time of rapid change, Milwaukee Downtown Bid #21 has launched an online survey aimed at measuring perceptions that residents, workers and guests have on downtown, including offerings, amenities and appearance.

The Community Perceptions Survey went live this week and will be available through Aug. 12 at feedback2019.com, Milwaukee Downtown said. It is available in both English and Spanish.

The survey includes questions about favorite downtown destinations, attendance at certain events and venues, quality of life, retail offerings and educational resources. Respondents also have the chance to suggest ways downtown could improve.

Milwaukee Downtown plans to use feedback from the survey for its “strategic planning process.”

“The feedback that we receive from the Downtown Community Perceptions Survey will set the tone for our organization’s programs and priorities,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21. “I strongly encourage our downtown users to make their voice heard. It’s our mission to make downtown Milwaukee a place for all to enjoy, and with your support and feedback, we can better accomplish that goal.”

Those who complete the survey can enter to win a $100 gift certificate to a downtown restaurant. One winner will be randomly selected at the end of each week until the survey closes.

Milwaukee Downtown has partnered with Slinger-based research consultant School Perceptions to conduct the survey. It will be promoted using postcards, social media, the BID’s website and e-newsletters.