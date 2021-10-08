Online clothing boutique to open brick and mortar store in downtown Sheboygan

A new size-inclusive women’s clothing shop, called Six Turtles Boutique, is coming to downtown Sheboygan later this month.

Opening Oct. 15 at 833 Pennsylvania Ave., the store will carry women’s clothing in all sizes, from small to 3XL, as well as accessories, home goods, gourmet food, and other small gifts. Six Turtles Boutique marks the first step into brick-and-mortar retail for local owners, Lauren and Mike Ries.

The husband-and-wife duo began selling women’s apparel in 2016 as a way to help pay for a trip to Disney World with their four children. That soon led to the launch of their e-commerce business, Shop Lauren & Mike.

“We have truly enjoyed the last five and a half years offering fashionable, affordable, comfortable clothing that is size inclusive to our online community. We’re looking forward to bringing the same options here to Sheboygan,” said Lauren Ries.

Her hope for Six Turtles is to draw a wide range of customers in need of items “for any occasion or any season of life — “From the mom who’s looking to spruce up her look at the pickup line, to the young professional who wants more wear to work options, or the retiree who’s going on a well-deserved night out …,” Ries said.

Shop Lauren & Mike is expanding their presence with financial assistance from the City of Sheboygan and Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp., through the annual Pop-Up Shop Program. Launched in 2019, the initiative offers low-rate, short-term leases to local entrepreneurs, with the goal of long-term occupancy and improving the look and feel of downtown, according to the city’s website.

Six Turtles Boutique was one of two finalists out of eight businesses that applied for the 2021 Pop-up Shop Program. The store plans to give back to local organizations and residents in need through monthly community night fundraisers, launching in November.

As part of its grand opening day on Oct. 15, Six Turtles will give away free goodie bags worth more $50 to the first 25 people through the door. Initially, business hours will be Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional hours to be added closer to the holidays.