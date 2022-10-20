On the job with… The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery

Maredithe Meyer
These red grapes were harvested just three days prior to their arrival in Kohler.
Winemaking season is in full swing at the The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery in Kohler. A shipment of approximately 30,000 pounds of freshly harvested grapes – including Grenache, Petite Sirah and Zinfandel varietals –…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

