On the job with: Scathain

Milwaukee-based Scathain has made quite a name for itself in the world of custom furnishings and design.

If you’ve stepped inside one of the region’s high-end venues, you’ve likely laid eyes on Scathain’s work, such as the custom antique mirrors at the Iron Horse Hotel’s restaurant Ash, or the patinated steel panels at Fiserv Forum. Scathain also created the mirror-plated check-in stations at Lodge Kohler in Green Bay.

Emerging from a lull in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has hit its stride. It has landed some major contracts, including one with a high-profile hotel development underway in downtown Milwaukee, while discovering new ways to defy conventional design techniques from its 40,000-square-foot shop in Walker’s Point.

“We bring in a magic that you can’t get anywhere else,” said owner John McWilliams.

After rebuilding a team of now nearly 30 employees and honing its process, Scathain is working to launch its own custom furniture line later this year in hopes of one day making that its primary focus.