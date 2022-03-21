On the job with: Scathain

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Silvering artisan and department head Sarah Elise torches alcohol off a sheet of glass to seal the look of this silvered mirror piece.
Silvering artisan and department head Sarah Elise torches alcohol off a sheet of glass to seal the look of this silvered mirror piece.
Milwaukee-based Scathain has made quite a name for itself in the world of custom furnishings and design.   If you’ve stepped inside one of the region’s high-end venues, you’ve likely laid eyes on Scathain’s work,…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display