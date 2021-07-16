O&H Danish Bakery to open new storefront in Racine next week

Racine-based O&H Danish Bakery is upgrading its longtime retail store on Racine’s north side to a newly constructed storefront, set to open July 21, the company announced Friday.

The new store is located at 4917 Douglas Ave., about three miles north of the bakery’s existing Douglas Avenue store, which will close to the public on July 17. The relocation signifies its re-investment in the community where O&H Danish Bakery — best known for its kringle pastries — got its start in 1949, the company said in a news release.

The original Douglas Avenue store was the bakery’s first store location and now its operations include four additional store locations in Racine, Sturtevent and Oak Creek, as well as a production facility on Washington Avenue in Racine, with product availability in Trader Joe’s and nationwide delivery.

“My grandfather broke the norm for a Danish bakery in Racine and made Douglas Avenue the place where we first planted our roots 72 years ago,” said Eric Olesen, third-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. “Our growth and ability to make great bakery to this day is due to the history of support our neighbors, customers and friends, provided us for years and years on Douglas Avenue. We’re thrilled to be continuing our investment with an all-new store experience still on Douglas Ave.”

The storefront’s design pays homage to the company’s Danish Viking heritage, with a 14-foot by 17-foot wooden tree installation symbolizing the legend of the Norse tree of life. The check-out counter is made to represent a runestone, which is a tradition used by Vikings to memorialize great stories or sagas from history, the company said.

Its newest storefront is part of a recently completed commercial development by Mount Pleasant-based Northterra Real Estate Group. O&H shares the building with a Starbucks cafe and drive-thru. Retail Fixture and Absolute Construction, both based in the Racine area, headed the build-out and design of the space.