“As a father and a business owner, this is what I’ve been working towards. It is a privilege to be passing the torch to my son Peter," said Eric Olesen. "I have every confidence he will continue to build on the success of each generation before him. The future of O&H Danish Bakery is well-rooted in the Olesen family values and its community, and I can’t wait to see the personal touch that Peter brings to the business." Started by Danish immigrant Christian Olesen in 1949, O&H is best known for its famous kringle pastries, which are sold -- along with other bakery products -- from its five store locations in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek and shipped to customers across the country. During the holiday season, its kringle pastries are available at Trader Joe's stores nationwide. As vice president for the past 12 years, Peter Olesen has worked on implementing processes and structure to drive growth across O&H's three primary sales channels: e-commerce, retail stores and wholesale. In addition to that experience, he now steps into the company's top leadership role with "a lifetime of knowledge learning and understanding the values that drive O&H’s business and culture," according to a news release.