Ogden planning apartment building at site of batting cages and mini-golf in Greenfield

Ogden & Company, Inc. has submitted plans to the city of Greenfield to construct a 257-unit apartment building at 5401 W. Layton Ave. just east of 60th Street. (Rendering Courtesy of Ogden & Company/Korb+Associates)

Milwaukee-based Ogden & Company, Inc. announced this week that it has submitted plans to the city of Greenfield to construct a four-story, 205,000 square-foot apartment building at 5401 W. Layton Ave. just east of 60th Street.

Dubbed Project Verde, the 257-unit development would replace the shuttered River Falls Recreation Center, a mini-golf course and family fun center that also had batting cages. The center closed recently after its owners indicated they were no longer able to run the facility.

Apartments at Project Verde would include studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units with an average size of 803-square feet, according to an Ogden press release. The development would include “abundant green spaces, nature paths, the release states.

The development would also be the “most highly-amenitized property within reasonable distance” the release states, although those amenities are not listed in the document.

