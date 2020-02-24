Official logo, branding unveiled for 2020 DNC

The Democratic National Convention Committee has unveiled the official logo and branding of the upcoming 2020 DNC in Milwaukee.

The convention’s “visual identity” nods to the Wisconsin state motto, Forward, and the party’s “vision for positive progress in America,” according to a press release. It includes the logo, colors, typefaces, and design elements that will be used in all external communications for the convention, including social media, merchandise and promotional material.

A website devoted to the brand further explains its origins.

The Wisconsin-inspired branding was developed by Zero Studios, which is based in New York City but opened a second office last year in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Local college students were involved in the design process, as well as a number of local stakeholders, who provided insight on the values, icons, and landmarks that represent the state.

“Many of us at Zero grew up in Wisconsin and Milwaukee, so it was an amazing opportunity for us to communicate to America what makes our city and state truly special,” said Chelsea Goldwell, partner and creative director at Zero Studios and Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design alum.

“We looked at shared Midwestern values, including resilience and strength, our hardworking ethos, our strong sense of community and friendliness, and most importantly, the optimism that guides us,” she said.

The flags of the U.S., Wisconsin and Milwaukee were a major launching point for the brand’s design and its blue, white, red and gold color palette.

As part of its brand launch, the DNCC reactivated its Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts to serve as the convention’s official social media platforms. Those accounts have been inactive since the 2016 DNC.

“When Democrats come together in July to nominate the next president and vice president of the United States, our party’s patriotism, optimism, and inclusivity will be on full display,” said Democratic National Convention Committee CEO Joe Solmonese. “We hope that the convention’s new visual identity resonates with Americans across the nation, as well as the community that inspired it here in Wisconsin.”