ODW Logistics will close Waukesha facility

Columbus, Ohio-based ODW Logistics
, a third-party logistics provider, will close its Waukesha warehouse facility following the loss of one of its clients.
The closure of the facility at 1717 Pearl St. will affect 107 employees, according to a WARN notice sent to the state’s Department of Workforce Development. The complete closure of the location will be complete by July.
ODW made the decision to close the Waukesha location after one of its clients informed the company of their decision to “reorganize their distribution channels,” according to a press release from ODW. This led the client to transition operations to a different logistics service provider.
"Our client elected not to renew their contract with ODW Logistics. We understand the difficulty of this decision and are actively engaged in assisting our associates impacted and working to place them at alternative locations," said Gary Meador, chief operating officer of ODW Logistics. "We are grateful for our team's dedication and commitment in this operation."
ODW has additional locations in the Midwest, including a facility in Bristol, Wisconsin.