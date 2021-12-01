October passenger traffic at Mitchell was 79.5% of 2019 level

The total number of passengers traveling through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in October reached 79.5% of its October 2019, according to data released by the airport.

A total of 466,456 passengers enplaned and deplaned at Mitchell in October, compared to 586,376 in October 2019. A total of 419,741 passengers came through the airport in September and 192,741 came through in October 2020.

The airport has seen a steady recovery of traffic throughout the year. In January, traffic was 37% of its 2019 level. It increased into the 50s and 60s throughout the spring. By July it was 75.5%. After a dip in August it reached 76.7% in September.

Compared to September, many of the major airlines saw gains in their passenger traffic.

Delta added nearly 13,000 passengers to reach 121,251. It’s share of the Milwaukee market increased 0.18 percentage points to 25.99%.

Southwest Airlines saw its share decrease 1.64 points to 33.99%, but its passenger total increased 9,023 to 158,569. Similarly, American lost 0.3 points of share to 17.3% while its passenger total was up 6,841 to 80,695.

Frontier added 0.88 points to reach 5.07%. It’s passenger total increased 6,048 to 23,636. United added 0.97 points of share to 10.86%. Its passenger total increased 9,126 to 50,636.

Among the newer airlines at Mitchell, Spirit saw its share stay nearly flat at 4.04%. Its passenger total increased 1,859 to 18,840. Sun Country’s share increased 0.08 points to 0.58%. Its passenger total was up 636 to 2,721.