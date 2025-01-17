Oconomowoc-based MyPath names new president

[caption id="attachment_604960" align="alignleft" width="300"]Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson[/caption] Oconomowoc-based, a provider of specialized education, therapeutic and community support services, announced Thursday thathas been named president of the organization. Buckhanan Wilson has served on the MyPath board of directors since 2020 and has held several positions supporting MyPath operations, including Long-Term Services and Supports and T.C. Harris School and Academy. Buckhanan Wilson previously held executive leadership roles atand theof Milwaukee. “After serving on MyPath’s board for the past four years and assisting in company operations, I am excited to continue advocating for our employee-owners and those we serve,” said Buckhanan Wilson. “I look forward to taking on a larger leadership role within the organization and continuing MyPath’s mission of transforming lives.” As part of MyPath’s succession plan, Buckhanan Wilson will serve as president over the next year, working closely with CEObefore transitioning to the CEO role. “We are thrilled that MyPath has attracted a professional of Dorothy’s distinction to serve as president,” said Leahy. “She is a dynamic and experienced leader whose commitment to community, mission, and employee ownership makes her an ideal fit to lead MyPath into the future.” MyPath offers services in more than 150 program locations and 41 communities across Wisconsin and Indiana, supporting almost 2,000 individuals and families. MyPath is an ESOP 100% owned by its employee-owners.