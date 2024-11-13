Oconomowoc-based Brewfinity Brewing Co. expanding to Pewaukee

Oconomowoc-based Brewfinity Brewing Co. plans to open a second taproom in Pewaukee next spring.

The brewery will occupy the former VeloCity bicycle shop located at 203 W. Wisconsin Ave., according to a Tuesday announcement.

“Brewfinity has been looking to add a second location for the last several years, everything from building a new facility to buying an existing venue to renting space and doing a buildout,” said Chad Ostram, owner of Brewfinity. “We have finally found a location we are excited about as it fits our model and is financially feasible to pursue.”

Ostram plans to operate a one-barrel brewhouse at the Pewaukee taproom. A variety of beer and food, including brisket and pulled pork sandwiches along with other smoked meat options, will also be offered.

“When we looked at the surrounding area, we realized there was a niche in doing smoked meats, so we decided that would be the focus of our kitchen,” said Ostram.

Brewfinity opened in its flagship Oconomowoc taproom, located at N58 W39800 Industrial Road, eight years ago.

The brewery was originally called Sweet Mullets, but Ostram decided to rename the business after purchasing it in 2016.