Oak Creek Starbucks workers vote in favor of unionizing

A Starbucks in Oak Creek has become the chain’s first Wisconsin cafe to unionize after workers voted 15-8 in favor of union representation.

Organizers announced the results of the National Labor Relations Board election Thursday, just two months after employees at the 8880 S. Howell Ave. cafe first demanded union recognition. The local group has elected Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, as its bargaining representative.

The Oak Creek cafe is among more than 200 Starbucks locations nationwide that have filed for representation with Workers United as part of the larger Starbucks Workers United movement to improve working conditions for all Starbucks employees.

According to a report by NPR, 20 Starbucks stores across the country have now unionized. The Oak Creek cafe is the first to do so in Wisconsin, but workers in other parts of the state, including Plover, Madison and the Fox Valley, are in the process of campaigning for an election, according to the Chicago and Midwest Joint Board of national labor union Workers United.

“We are so proud to be the first union Starbucks in Wisconsin and hope even more stores will follow in our footsteps,” said Hannah Fogarty, a barista and organizer at the Oak Creek location. “Workers United has been incredibly supportive; any store hoping to organize should look no further. Working with them on this national movement has been exciting, and we have no doubt that they will help us negotiate a contract that reflects our values.”

Inspired by successful union campaigns by Starbucks employees in Buffalo, New York, Fogarty reached out to Workers United in early January and began rallying her co-workers. In February, 16 of the 30 workers at the Oak Creek cafe signed a letter to the store’s manager as well as Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ outgoing chief executive officer, demanding that the company voluntarily and willingly acknowledge their union. The company declined, so the group filed for an election with the NLRB.

As organizing efforts have gained momentum, Starbucks has stood strong in its stance against unions but has said it respects employees’ right to organize and will bargain in good faith.

The news of the local union victory comes on the heels of a 14-1 union vote by Starbucks workers at a store in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a 17-4 union vote at a store in Cary, Illinois.

Midwest is racking in the Ws this week!! St Paul store wins with a vote count of 14-1! The organizing committee said, “We’re so proud to have won this victory and hope it sets the tone for more organizing In Minnesota.” WE HOPE SO TOO! — Workers United – CMRJB (@CMRJB) April 27, 2022