Oak Creek burger concept joins Zocalo Food Park

A couple months after launching as a curbside concept in Oak Creek, Dairyland Old-Fashioned Hamburgers has expanded with a new food trailer now parked at Zocalo Food Park in Walker’s Point.

True to its name, Dairyland serves burgers and other Wisconsin favorites like French fries, onion rings, cheese curds and chicken tenders, as well as Friday fish fry.

The business opened in September at Common Cookhouse, a shared commercial kitchen for food trucks, ghost kitchens and purveyors at 924 E. Rawson Avenue. Diners place orders online to pick up at the back of the building.

Dairyland’s new mobile trailer officially opens Wednesday. In addition to its current menu offerings, it will include a kids’ menu as well as housemade bakery items, including cookies and brownies baked by Dairyland pastry chef and co-owner, Katie Fogle. She is joined by Kurt Fogle, Brent Fogle and Joe McCormick as the operators behind the concept.

The burger joint is one of five vendors currently operating from the outdoor food park and tavern at 636 S. 6th Street. They include Mazorca Tacos, Anytime Arepa, Modern Maki and Ruby’s Bagels.

“Dairyland was founded with the goal of bringing back the classic nostalgic flavors of Wisconsin found in the restaurants our parents and grandparents enjoyed, and we can’t wait to share that with a new audience in Walker’s Point,” said Joe McCormick, co-owner of Dairyland in a statement.

As part of its approach to operations amid COVID-19, Zocalo’s vendors offer contactless ordering and payment through the CashDrop app. The online ordering tool allows customers to browse the menu, place an order and receive a notification when their food or beverage is ready to grab from the truck or tavern pick-up window. QR codes are posted on tables and around the park for easy access.

In addition, patrons are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Zocalo’s business hours are Tuesday through Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. Dairyland’s Oak Creek location is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.