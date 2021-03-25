Oak Creek-based Nordco to be acquired in $400 million deal

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Oak Creek-based railroad equipment maker Nordco will be acquired by Wabtec Corp. in a $400 million deal, Pittsburgh-based Wabtec announced this week. Wabtec, short for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, is one of the largest providers…

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

