Notable Women in Wealth Management: Stacy Williams

Stacy Williams, director and senior investment consultant at Baird’s The Hodge Williams Group in Milwaukee, provides investment consulting to families, endowments, corporations and retirement plans.

Williams has been with Baird for more than two decades. Prior to joining the private wealth management group, she was an associate equity research analyst in Baird’s Institutional Petroleum Research Group.

Williams was named one of Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors in 2020 and a Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisor from 2022 to 2024.

“Stacy is a superb wealth manager, but I’m more inspired by how she serves her community,” said client Wendy Burke, president of Burke Properties.

Williams has been involved with United Way since 2006 and was recently appointed to the United Way Women United Global Leadership Council. She’s on the board of the Medical College of Wisconsin Neurosciences Research Center, serves on a committee for the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center, is an honorary trustee of the Milwaukee Rep and is a member of TEMPO Milwaukee.