Notable Women in Wealth Management: Melinda Wilke

Melinda Wilke leads Northwestern Mutual’s Wilke Wealth & Investment Planning, an all-female financial planning firm based in Franklin.

Wilke joined Northwestern Mutual in 2002 and is the founder of Wilke Wealth & Investment Planning, which provides wealth management and financial planning for medical professionals, business executives, women and families.

“Mindy is a groundbreaker who often raises her hand first, forges a path for others, and is relentless in her pursuit to give others her best; she is wholly focused on serving her clients, being a leading voice and role model across the industry,” said Renee Preis, director of insurance at Wilke.

Wilke has been selected as a Forbes Best-In-State Top Financial Security Professional three years in a row, most recently as no. 5 in Wisconsin in the 2024 rankings. In 2023, she was featured in Vogue as part of its Women of Milwaukee feature.

She also serves on several boards and committees, including the Franklin Library board, and mentors and coaches women who are beginning careers in financial planning and wealth management.