Notable Women in Wealth Management: Denise Beaulier

Denise Beaulier, wealth management advisor at Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual, started her career at a small technology company while finishing her undergrad degree through night classes. After 27 years, Beaulier moved to the finance industry.

Some of her accomplishments were achieving several financial designations, including certified financial planner, chartered life underwriter, and wealth management advisor, according to Kate Inglish, chief marketing officer at Northwestern Mutual.

Beaulier has provided financial planning to more than 1,000 families and services more than $75 million of assets under management with her team. She was named a Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2023 and 2024.

“However, the true reward is seeing her clients’ living their lives fully while maintaining their desired legacy goals,” said Inglish. “Denise approaches conversations with her clients in a comfortable, respectful manner, assuring they receive overall strategic planning, which goes beyond just asset class and ROI discussions.”

Beaulier is involved in Make-A-Wish, the Alzheimer’s Association and fundraising for St. Thomas Aquinas Church.