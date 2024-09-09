Notable Women in Wealth Management: Amy Kiiskila

Amy Kiiskila is director of wealth strategy for Annex Private Client, a segment of Brookfield-based Annex Wealth Management. She has more than 25 years of experience in the industry and has positively impacted the lives of many on their financial journeys.

“Her accomplishments are many – JD, CFP, CPA, CLU,” said Mark Beck, chief growth officer at Annex Wealth Management. “She uses her vast knowledge to empower, support and inform everyone she touches. Amy has a tireless pursuit of excellence for our clients, for our firm and for meeting and exceeding any challenges that present themselves.”

Kiiskila is active in various industry and community organizations, including the Milwaukee Estate Planning Forum, the Women and Girls Fund of Waukesha County and the Catholic Community Foundation.

“Amy’s passion truly is to enrich the lives of our clients and share her knowledge and experience with her team members,” said Brandon Lehman, director of Annex’s private client segment.

“Amy’s leadership, mentorship, passion to help others and drive to enrich the lives of clients and the community is continually demonstrated,” Beck said.