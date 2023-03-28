Notable Women in STEM: Dawn Wankowski

Category: Notable Women in STEM

Notable Women in STEM Number of years working in your current industry: 23

23 Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Biology, Marquette University

Graduate degree/university: M.S. Biology, UW-Milwaukee

Dawn Wankowski, assistant professor at Cardinal Stritch University in Fox Point has served as a faculty member since 2002. Her academic areas of expertise include anatomy and physiology, cell biology, environmental biology and immunology.

In her role as faculty advisor of Stritch’s Pre-Professional Group student organization, she mentors students who are interested in pursuing health care careers. Wankowski works with biology and chemistry students to identify internships that will complement their academic experience and develop their professional networks.

She also helped plan the Blazing the Trail to Healthcare event that introduced high school students to nursing and health care academic degrees and career opportunities. In addition, Wankowski serves as faculty lead for the annual Stritch Service Day and as a mentor for a student team that participated in the Kapco Charitable Challenge.

As the vice president of the Stritch Faculty Council, she works with faculty from other disciplines as well as the university administration to help faculty meet students’ educational needs.