Notable Women in STEM: Ashley Miller

Category: Notable Women in STEM

Undergrad degree/university: UW Platteville Bachelor of Applied Science BASc - Industrial Engineering

Graduate degree/university: UW Milwaukee Master of Engineering

Ashley Miller is a senior industrial engineer at Prolec-GE Waukesha Inc. Prolec-GE is a joint venture between the Xignux Mexican consortium and General Electric. Prolec creates and sells products related to the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy. She is a graduate of both the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Ashley is an incredible leader within Prolec-GE Waukesha and exhibits a ton of pride in her work, her industry and especially furthering women in STEM,” said Elizabeth Sheehan, vice president of operations at Community Smiles Dental. “She seeks out professional and continuing education opportunities for herself, including attending the Society of Women Engineers conference, and locally she supports and leads through volunteering at different STEM programs in schools such as FeMADE. Her passion around STEM shines and it is a topic she loves to discuss at length.”