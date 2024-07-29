Notable Women in Sports: Tracy Kellner

Tracy Kellner has been a volunteer swimming coach at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer since the late 1990s. During her time with the Schroeder YMCA Swim Team she has guided children ages 8 to 18 and has led adult swimmers to national championship meets.

In addition, Kellner has served as the entry chairperson for competitions at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center that have hosted up to 1,000 youth athletes from around the country.

Kellner grew up in Wisconsin and earned a swimming scholarship to the University of Iowa where she was a multiple NCAA All-America team selection.

Kellner finished second in Pontevedra, Spain, at the 2023 World Triathlon Age-Group Championships. She has raced to podium finishes at USA Triathlon’s Age-Group Nationals in Milwaukee and across the country, and she was world champion in 2015 at the World Triathlon Age-Group Championship in Chicago.

“Tracy also has coached for the Ozaukee Youth Hockey Association – the Ozaukee Ice Dogs, where her daughter was a standout,” said David Anderson, director of the Schroeder Center.