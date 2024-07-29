Notable Women in Sports: Melissa Zielinski

As the executive director of the Wisconsin Youth Soccer Association, Melissa Zielinski has been a driving force behind youth soccer in Wisconsin since 2011, according to association colleagues.

“Through innovative programming, she has increased youth soccer participation, particularly in underserved communities, including urban and rural populations, female inclusion, disability soccer and grassroots players,” said Kenneth Ward, president of the WYSA.

“Melissa provides leadership through the Wisconsin Women’s Advisory Soccer Council (WWSAC), Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame and the U.S. Consortium of State Associations. In a male-dominated sport, Melissa is recognized as an innovator, with her opinions actively sought and valued at state, regional, and national levels,” Ward added.

Zielinski secured an Innovate to Grow grant from U.S. Soccer, facilitating the return of more than 1,000 referees to the game by offering free registration and uniforms. Her leadership and contributions have been recognized beyond Wisconsin, earning her appointments to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships Task Force and the U.S. Soccer Membership Advisory Council.