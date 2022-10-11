Notable Women in Manufacturing: Ronie Jaeger

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

20 Undergrad degree/university: UW-Whitewater, BSE, Elementary Education

Ronie Jaeger started her career at Town of Genesee-based Generac Power Systems in 2003, the day a major blackout hit the East Coast. An educator by training, she made the shift to customer satisfaction with Generac at a time when power outages were drawing the attention of homeowners across the country.

Jaeger leads Generac’s customer support team in her current role as director of customer experience. She collaborates with the quality team to provide real-time customer feedback on products.

Last year, Jaeger led an initiative to enhance Generac’s self-service customer support initiatives using an automated system, enabling customers to find answers to their problems without the need to contact a customer support specialist. This program has reduced the time that her team spends fielding basic questions.

“Over her nearly 20-year tenure at Generac, Ronie has shown a tremendous drive and dedication to do right by our customers, leading the customer experience function with a people-first mentality,” said Carrie Toth, vice president of customer experience.