Notable Women in Manufacturing: Julie Graverson

Julie Graverson, chief operations officer of Milwaukee-based Sellars Absorbent Materials, has built a 40-year career in the paper industry.

Colleagues say Graverson understands almost every aspect of the “away from home” tissue market, which includes public restroom toilet paper, paper towels, restaurant napkins, shop towels and more. Her knowledge is built from the ground up since she has done everything from working in a paper mill to being part of a team that started, ran and eventually sold a paper product converting company.

Graverson joined Sellars in 2016 as vice president of supply chain. She previously worked in a variety of operational and quality positions for Wisconsin Tissue in Neenah, a startup converting plant in Arizona, and National Tissue in Cudahy.

“Her knowledge of the processes, products and paper industry is second to none. But more importantly, Julie is a compassionate leader, who cares about all employees on the plant floor as well as the office,” said Michelle Gross, vice president of marketing at Sellers. “Her tireless work ethic and ability to problem solve and navigate the challenges that can arise in a manufacturing environment truly set her apart.”