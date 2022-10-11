Notable Women in Manufacturing: Cindy Lapidakis

Category: Notable Women in Manufacturing

Number of years working in your current industry: 15

Undergrad degree/university: B.S. Industrial Technology - Graphic Arts Management

Graduate degree/university: n/a

Cindy Lapidakis joined Darien-based Royal Basket Trucks Inc. in 2007. At that time, annual sales were less than $4 million. In her role, Lapidakis is directly responsible for overall sales growth. For fiscal 2022, the company expects sales of more than $38 million, a 16% annual growth rate over the 15-year period she has been on staff, said president Tom Carney.

The company started by selling vinyl and canvas laundry carts, largely through catalogs. Under Lapidakis’ sales leadership, the company has grown its product lines to include metal housekeeping carts, plastic rotationally molded carts, and carts made from PVC materials.

“Cindy has strengths when dealing with large accounts,” said Carney. “She negotiates product placement in the various catalogs and other media as well as new product introductions and pricing. Whether it is a one-on-one meeting or a presentation to a large group, Cindy represents Royal as the company with ‘containers on wheels’ that provides all sorts of material handling solutions.”