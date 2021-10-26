Notable Women in Insurance: Stephanie Riesch-Knapp

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

Notable Women in Insurance Number of years working in your current industry: 16

16 Undergrad degree/university: International Business & Marketing

International Business & Marketing Graduate degree/university: Marquette University

As a third-generation owner and senior employee benefits consultant of Pewaukee-based R&R Insurance, Stephanie Riesch-Knapp knows what it takes to make her agency and her clients successful.

Known for her empathy and professionalism, Riesch-Knapp has formed deep relationships with her clients, complementing the technical skillset she brings to benefits consulting.

Alongside her father, Ken Riesch, and brothers, Jack and Bryon Riesch, she’s credited with leading the firm’s vision of employing top talent in the industry, investing in technology, providing employees with development opportunities and supporting the communities in which the agency serves. With 200 insurance professionals, R&R has become one of the largest family-owned independent agencies in the Midwest.

Outside of R&R, Riesch-Knapp is involved with numerous community organizations, including Milwaukee Academy of Science, TEMPO, Waukesha County Business Alliance, Waukesha County Community Foundation, Catholic Memorial High School and The Bryon Riesch Paralysis Foundation.