Notable Women in Insurance: Megan Zimmerman

Notable Women in Insurance

Number of years working in your current industry: 17

Undergrad degree/university: Mount Mary University

Megan Zimmerman, vice president of employee health and benefits at New Berlin-based Marsh McLennan Agency, is focused on developing creative solutions to today’s health care challenges while advocating for her clients, according to colleagues.

Zimmerman is dedicated to guiding her clients to cost containment and efficient health care consumption in today’s marketplace, according to Elliot LePoidevin, Wisconsin president for Marsh McLennan Agency.

“Megan delivers results for Wisconsin-based employers via her diverse background across several key facets of the health care system including dietetics, near-site/on-site clinic management, and creative self-funding strategies,” LePoidevin said.

Zimmerman is driving conversations at a national level on these topics, which are expected to grow in importance as current transparency legislation goes live in 2022.

She is also involved with Health Rosetta, an association of health and benefits professionals working to solve challenges across employer-provided health insurance.

She also plays an active role in the Wellness Council of Wisconsin, Concordia University’s Healthcare Advocacy Program, Professional Dimensions and volunteer youth athletics activities.