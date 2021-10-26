Notable Women in Insurance: Joanne Szymaszek

Category: Notable Women in Insurance

Notable Women in Insurance Number of years working in your current industry: 20

20 Undergrad degree/university: BBA - Marketing University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

Colleagues say Joanne Szymaszek is the type of leader many aspire to be.

Szymaszek, executive vice president of Johnson Financial Group and president of Johnson Insurance, has been particularly influential in advancing opportunities for women.

She is the executive sponsor for Johnson Financial Group’s Inspiring Women Employee Resource Group, providing thought leadership and building the strategic direction of the group.

“A caring mother and wife, Joanne is a champion of women’s empowerment throughout the Johnson Insurance team and all of JFG,” said Randy Raymond, senior vice president and commercial insurance manager for Johnson Financial Group.

She has also been involved in numerous community organizations over the years, including TEMPO Milwaukee, Impact 100, Junior Achievement and March of Dimes. She’s also a board member for Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin and a member of its government affairs committee. Her other current board appointments include the Grange/Integrity agent advisory board, West Bend Mutual Insurance agent advisory board and Zywave broker advisory board.