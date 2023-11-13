Notable Women in Hospitality: Marla Poytinger

Over the course of 11 years, Marla Poytinger turned a small painting bar, called Splash Studio, into a Milwaukee-based entertainment brand, known as Bars & Recreation.

“Under Marla’s stewardship as CEO, Bars & Recreation navigated the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered all four venues for more than three months and impacted business levels to this day,” said Erin Hochevar, vice president of Bars & Recreation. “Despite those setbacks, Bars & Recreation is thriving.”

The business operates a line of immersive activity bars in the area, including AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club, Nine Below, Game Show MKE and its newest concept, Amped: Private Suite Karaoke & Events, which opened in January 2023. The company has another location planned in West Allis. Bars & Recreation employs a corporate team of 22 and more than 50 total employees.

“Despite its small size, Marla’s Bars & Recreation offers industry-leading benefits that not only help retain talent, but rival packages provided by some of the largest hospitality providers in the state,” Hochevar said. “Bars & Recreation is a certified woman-owned business that is revolutionizing the ordinary night out in Milwaukee, thanks to Marla’s focus, drive and commitment to doing what is right.”