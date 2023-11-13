Notable Women in Hospitality: Malaysia Campbell-Leung

Born and raised in Jamaica, Malaysia Campbell-Leung, chef and owner of Fusion and Spice Catering, learned to cook after her mother suffered a stroke.

Later, she moved to Zundert, Holland and traveled across Europe, sampling local food. After moving to the U.S., Campbell-Leung earned an associate degree in culinary arts at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“Malaysia is a gastronomic globetrotter,” said Paul Carrier, lead faculty and department chairperson for MATC’s culinary arts program.

Six months after graduation, Campbell-Leung opened Fusion and Spice Catering on the northwest side of Milwaukee, serving business events, weddings and other social gatherings. The company offers entrees, appetizers and buffet spreads in many cuisines, including classic American, French, Italian and Mexican.

“Malaysia has the passion and skill to create memorable food experiences,” Carrier said. “She also has mentored many of our culinary students to greater successes. She has found success through hard work and determination. No matter what she is challenged with, she always ends up a shining star.”