Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Tiffany May

Class of 2025

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Berghammer Construction Corp.Tiffany May

Tiffany May is the vice president of preconstruction and a principal at Village of Butler-based Berghammer Construction Corp. In this role, colleagues say, May provides executive oversight from project inception through completion and has been driving innovation at Berghammer since 2021.

She is helping launch Wisconsin’s She Builds chapter, serves on its board, and is a member of EmpowHer, advocating for women in construction.

“Tiffany brings so many great talents and viewpoints to Berghammer that it’s hard to imagine where we would be without her,” said Kevin White, president and principal at Berghammer. “As a peer and partner, I rely on her advice. Every day, I enjoy working with her. She is simply the best.”

“Knowing Tiffany, both personally and professionally within the industry of government and construction, I have the pleasure of knowing how truly genuine a person she is,” said Paige Brunclik, communication and marketing specialist for the City of Oconomowoc. “Tiffany is a gracious leader. She fosters strong connections and relationships. Her honest and positive character are truly an asset to this industry and her influence and drive is an inspiration to other women in leadership roles.”

