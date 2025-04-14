Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Samantha Darm

Samantha Darm recently joined the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee as campus space analyst, where she will be developing complex data and strategic planning for the campus environment, according to Sarah Putman, health care specialist at CJ & Associates.

Previously, Darm worked as a facilities planner at the Medical College of Wisconsin, where she developed space-utilization strategies, managed design processes and spearheaded the operations of a space-management system, streamlining decision-making, according to Putman.

Beyond her professional role, Darm has served as vice president of membership for IIDA (International Interior Design Association) Wisconsin from 2021-23.

“Additionally, her involvement on the AUID (Association of University Interior Designers) board has provided opportunities to mentor fellow designers, while staying connected to national benchmarks and emerging practices. Samantha has also earned professional recognition through her presentations and publications,” Putman said.

In 2023, Darm co-presented at the Association of American Medical Colleges conference, sharing insights on the use of space data for decision-making.