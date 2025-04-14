Log In
Notable Women in Construction, Design & Engineering

Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Kelly Beck

Class of 2025

By BizTimes Staff
ARCO/MurrayKelly Beck

Kelly Beck, director of business development at ARCO/Murray in Milwaukee, is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in construction project management.

Beck joined ARCO in 2023 as the company’s first hire in its Milwaukee office. She started in a new business development role focused on helping organizations throughout Wisconsin streamline the construction process through a turnkey design-build approach, according to Deb Reinbold, president and executive director of ThriveED / Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium.

“Outside of her project estimating and execution skills, she is an advocate, connector and mentor for industry professionals,” said Reinbold.

In 2025, Beck brought ARCO’s first Women in Construction event to Milwaukee, hosting a panel to mark National Women in Construction Week. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center and Veterans Community Project.

In 2024, Beck executed the buildout of two new exhibits titled “Lest We Forget” at the War Memorial Center. The exhibits feature displays with the stories and experiences of brave Wisconsin service members held as prisoners of war or who are/were missing in action.

