Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Jennifer Starr

Jennifer Starr, assistant director of construction services at Milwaukee-based engineering consulting services firm raSmith, has made a significant impact on the construction industry over her 22-year career, according to colleagues.

“Jennifer’s leadership and contributions to raSmith and her community make her a key driver of success and a true leader in her field,” said Paul Schafer, director of construction services at raSmith.

Starr oversees 30-40 staff members, managing the scheduling of staff in her division and other raSmith divisions who provide construction services support.

“As a mentor and leader, Jennifer is committed to developing her team,” Schafer said. “She trains staff in the office and in the field, recruits new talent and supports the growth of the company. She plays an integral role in expanding the division, adding new staff and services, and securing new clients and projects across raSmith’s Wisconsin offices.”

Starr is also involved in strategic planning, including the preparation of business and marketing plans to drive the company’s growth, and serves as the primary contact for several local government clients, managing complex projects such as street programs, utilities, and water and wastewater facilities.