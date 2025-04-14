Notable Women in Construction, Design and Engineering: Deborah Pegorsch

Deborah Pegorsch, vice president and interior designer at Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios, brings more than 20 years of design excellence, project management expertise, and entrepreneurial leadership to her team, according to Lisa Jansen, principal, vice president and director of interior design for Zimmerman.

Pegorsch’s portfolio includes commercial/corporate, education and hospitality projects. She has also supported and developed furniture and finish standards and led focus groups. Prior to joining Zimmerman early this year, Deborah founded and led her own interior design firm, called Nest MKE.

“Deborah’s design talent and proven leadership make her the obvious choice to lead our interior design studio in the near future,” said Steve Raasch, president and CEO of Zimmerman. “Her entire career has led her to this moment, and she clearly shares a vision that is consistent with the evolution of our design approach.”

Pegorsch also volunteers with the Milwaukee Riverkeeper Cleanup and UPAF Ride for the Arts and mentors students at Waukesha County Technical College and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design.