Notable Women in Construction and Design: Tracy Grosspietsch

Class of 2023

Tracy Grosspietsch, director of design and sales at Greenfield-based AB&K Bath & Kitchen, works to advance the field of remodeling design while encouraging and supporting aspiring designers and tradespeople, according to colleagues.

“Chief among recent accomplishments, Tracy transformed AB&K’s supply chain sales and production processes to fortify its customer experience following the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Jeff Klement, president of Delta Partners (dba AB&K).

“She expanded their crew of trusted, skilled workers, negotiated AB&K contract adjustments and production schedules, tempered expectations over lead times that quadrupled virtually overnight and established ties with key national manufacturers to shorten lead times,” said Klement. “As a result, her team was quoting project completion dates 50% faster than many competitors, improving AB&K’s close rate.”

Grosspietsch took home nine of the 21 NARI awards won by AB&K last year, including the MKE Lifestyle “Readers’ Choice” award for the most-voted-for bathroom in the category. 

In 2022, Grosspietsch was among the group of designers and decorators selected by the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse to provide support.

