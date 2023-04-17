Notable Women in Construction and Design: Roberta Brehm

Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Notable Women in Construction and Design Number of years working in your current industry: 10

10 Undergrad degree/university: UW Madisom

UW Madisom Graduate degree/university: NA

Roberta Brehm, president of Waukesha-based HVAC contractor Vyron Corp., joined the company in 2014 as a VRF division coordinator, advising customers on new HVAC technology. From there, she served as Vyron’s Milwaukee office branch manager. Then in 2018, Brehm purchased Vyron from her father, Keith Hill, and has been the face of the company from that time on.

“In a male-dominated industry, she leads the pack by providing the vision and strategy necessary to grow Vyron in an ever-changing industry landscape spurred by the ‘Amazon expectation’ and advancement of intelligent controls,” said Art Flater, principal at Central Office Systems.

“Roberta finds pride in investing in her team to accomplish Vyron’s common vision of being the HVAC experts our customer can depend on and trust,” said Flater. “To provide value that far surpasses the customer expectation.”