Notable Veteran Executives: Tyler Weston

Bachelor of Arts, Management of Criminal Justice/Concordia University Wisconsin

Graduate degree/university: Master of Business Administration/University of Wisconsin-Madison

As president and chief operating officer of Brookfield-based The Noble Group, Tyler Weston has led several initiatives in the past 18 months. In 2020, he and The Noble Group’s chief executive officer Dan Hlavachek co-founded Noble Six Inc., a company focusing on workplace and operational safety.

In 2020, Weston oversaw the creation and launch of a new business unit, Noble Backgrounds.

“These two businesses were the spearhead that kicked off the complete rebranding in 2021 of Noble into The Noble Group. The goal was to create a full-service risk mitigation group where customers could have all of their employment screening and operational safety needs under one roof. Tyler spent countless hours working with our marketing director, sales team and myself to recreate and relaunch our businesses into the market,” Hlavachek said. “Tyler is a transformational leader. He leads from the front and empowers our employees.

Weston recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Executive MBA program, earning a 3.94 GPA and graduating toward the top of his class. He will be attending Concordia University Wisconsin beginning in January 2023, working towards a doctor of education in leadership in innovation and continuous improvement.

Weston served six years in the United States Marine Corps Forces Reserve. Assigned to an infantry battalion and a field artillery battalion, he was deployed to Niger, Africa, in 2006. He served on active duty with Recruiting Station Milwaukee and as a squad leader and non-commissioned officer.

In April 2021, Weston was chosen to be the state of Wisconsin affiliate for the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association, and he has served on the leadership board of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce.