Notable Veteran Executives: Robert Lazlo

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

Notable Veteran Executives Number of years working in your current industry: 42

42 Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors degree in Police Science from Central Connecticut State University and Associates degree in Applied Science - Information Systems from Waukesha County Technical College

Served in the Connecticut Army National Guard

Robert Lazlo, director of sales and marketing at Guardian Business Solutions in Brookfield, has been in the ERP industry for more than 42 years.

“He brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to those who he works with, and the customers that he serves,” said Nicholas Rolf, sales consultant at Guardian. “He is driven to see those around him grow personally and professionally. Technology is constantly advancing, and Bob is passionate about having us on the cutting edge of technology in our industry.,”

“He sees technology opportunities as a way to help our customers and the business. Having been with Guardian for more than 24 years, he is dedicated to the success of our organization and his customers. Because of his passion for technology, as a leadership team member, he is consistently bringing new and innovative ideas to the forefront of the organization,” Rolf added.

Lazlo was a member of Co. B, 1st Battalion, 169th Infantry, Connecticut Army National Guard.

He completed Non-Commissioned Officer Academy schooling in Niantic, Connecticut. He was delegated as a company sniper for a time and served as a squad leader and platoon sergeant.

“As a professional, he has taken those skills of being patient, following protocol, accuracy, self-improvement and paying attention to the environment around him, which are all key elements that helped him successfully serve as a soldier as well as a business leader,” Rolf said. “The leadership that he learned from his time in the Army as a sergeant and his dedication and passion for what he does has made it an honor to work side by side with him. Bob cares more about the success of those around him and the success of the company over his own personal success.”