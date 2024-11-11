Notable Veteran Executives: Jeremy Theis

U.S. Navy, Civil Engineers Corps and Seabees, served in Iraq and Afghanistan

Jeremy Theis, managing director at Milwaukee-based construction firm CG Schmidt, has spent more than 20 years in the planning, design and construction industry.

Prior to joining CG Schmidt, he was the director of planning, design and construction for the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Milwaukee County director of facilities management, overseeing assets including the Zoo, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, parks and courthouse facilities.

Theis also served for 14 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy in the Civil Engineers Corps and Seabees. While in the Navy, he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, served as facilities engineer to the Office of the Vice President of the United States and as aide to the U.S. Navy chief of civil engineers. Theis also assisted with the rebuilding of Naval Air Station Pensacola after Hurricane Ivan. He retired from the Naval Reserves in 2021.

“Jeremy’s diverse experience from his time in the Navy and working for owners provides him with a unique perspective that adds value to every team he touches,” said Mark Lillesand, senior vice president of operations at CG Schmidt.