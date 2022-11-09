Notable Veteran Executives: Jason Young

Category: Notable Veteran Executives

10 Undergrad degree/university: A.S., Business Management, Cardinal Stritch University

Sergeant, U.S. Marine Corps, 1994-2000; sergeant, Wisconsin Army National Guard, 2000-2007

Jason Young, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based 3Up Metal Works, is a military veteran who works for veterans’ causes and supplier diversity.

“Jason runs a relationship-oriented business that seeks to engage and partner with other veteran-owned operations. He educates customers on the value of working with veteran-operated vendors and suppliers and works with these companies to help them utilize the resources available to aid them,” said Bryan Regnier, president of VetBizTV, and a fellow veteran.

While Young was serving as president at Price Erecting, the company received a Veteran Friendly Company of the Year Award from the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber. Young was also named one of The Daily Reporter’s 2021 Newsmakers of the Year in the “Veteran-Owned Business of the Year” category.

Young also supports the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, co-chairing its Veteran Advisory Council, comprised of Global War on Terror-era veterans who advise the center on events and activities that align with its mission.

He also serves on the advisory board for the Center for Veterans Issues and is especially active in publicizing its events and securing donations and contributions to support them.

Young served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps from 1994-2000 and a Sergeant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 2000-2007.

While in the Marines, he served in the 11th Marines Artillery and as Marine Embassy Security in Guatemala City and Kazakhstan. While in the National Guard, he served as Gun Chief with the 126th Field Artillery Unit and in Operation Iraqi Freedom, 5th and 10th Group SF Support at Camp Severson in Iraq.

“Under Jason’s leadership, 3Up Metal Works has tremendously expanded both its customer base and revenue,” Regnier said.