Notable Office and Operations Managers: Wendy Lapp

Wendy Lapp, assistant vice president operations at Milwaukee-based CH Coakley, began as operations manager in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because movers were considered essential workers, Lapp created a safety policy to protect both CHC employees and clients.

Specialized face coverings and thermometers were purchased, and consistent testing was and continues to be done. Lapp also created a system where the CHC fleet undergoes routine check-in servicing for preventative maintenance to get ahead of any potential issues.

“When we were searching for a new operations manager and Wendy expressed interest, there wasn’t a reason to look outside of CHC because our new manager was right in front of us,” said Brian Coakley, vice president of commercial moving.

“We’ve always believed in promoting from within, but Wendy has really taken us to another level. She’s put a career enhancement process in place by meeting with her staff, putting their goals on paper and really works with them to develop and grow a career with CH Coakley,” he said.