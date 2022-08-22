Notable Office and Operations Managers: Sylvia Bachmann

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Notable Office and Operations Managers Number of years working in your current industry: 23

23 Undergrad degree/university: AS Legal Studies, Milwaukee Area Technical College

As Husch Blackwell’s executive project manager of operations, Sylvia Bachmann focuses on firm-wide strategic goals and helping others succeed.

In her 23 years at Husch Blackwell, Bachmann has had a transformational impact on the law firm, spearheading the development of the executive support team and its structured team approach to delivering high-level, streamlined support to its executives, according to Husch Blackwell chief executive officer Paul Eberle.

“Sylvia Bachmann loves to help others reach their full potential,” Eberle said.

Bachmann was also part of the firm’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategic planning committee. Working with an outside consultant, this committee created a multi-year DE&I strategic plan, setting goals for initiatives such as diverse talent retention and hiring the firm’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bachmann was a regular volunteer at Guest House of Milwaukee and organized Husch Blackwell’s Community Outreach Committee’s monthly Spread the Love initiative, bringing people together to make sandwiches to donate to local shelters and organizations in need.