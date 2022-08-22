Notable Office and Operations Managers: Lynda Anderson

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Notable Office and Operations Managers Number of years working in your current industry: 21

21 Undergrad degree/university: High School

High School Graduate degree/university: Divine Savior Holy Angels

Lynda Anderson, chief of staff at Elm Grove-based Luther Group since 2019, has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years.

“From the moment Lynda agreed to join the team, her impact was immediate and significant,” said Jason Luther, president of the Luther Group.

“Her ability to manage complex tasks, eagerly attack new responsibilities and leverage executive time through schedule management is an incredible asset to our team,” said Luther. “In addition, Lynda keeps a pulse on the culture and heartbeat of the team to ensure we continue to balance life with work and fun with project delivery. She is the glue of the team and without her we wouldn’t be as successful as we are today.”

Prior to joining the Luther Group, Anderson was the marketing manager of Milwaukee-based Landmark Healthcare Facilities LLC. As the marketing manager, she wrote and edited hundreds of proposals and other presentation documents resulting in $500 million in projects across the U.S.