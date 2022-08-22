Notable Office and Operations Managers: Liz Syrrakos

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Number of years working in your current industry: 16

16 Undergrad degree/university: BA Communications from UW-Milwaukee

For the past nine years, operations manager Liz Syrrakos has played a key role in the success of Milwaukee-based Korb + Associates Architects (formerly Korb Tredo Architects), according to KA managing architect Ali Kopyt.

“Her daily contributions are highly valued, and her skills evolve with the growth of the company,” Kopyt said.

Syrrakos takes the lead in the office on contracts, grant writing, marketing needs, executive support, new client integration, client services and logistics.

“Liz is an asset to any team she becomes involved in,” said Tom Foley, project architect at KA. “She is a beacon of positivity and leverages this into every aspect of her work. She is an expert at keeping both the day-to-day and long-term vision of the firm on track.”

Syrrakos is also involved with organizations such as Open Door Cafe at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Young Adult Oncology Group of MCW, Professional Dimensions and the Wisconsin Chapter of Wisconsin Commercial Real Estate Women. She is a mentor for Imerman Angels, a Chicago-based support network for cancer patients.