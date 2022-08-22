Notable Office and Operations Managers: Kathy Wagner

Category: Notable Office and Operations Managers

Notable Office and Operations Managers Number of years working in your current industry: 9

9 Undergrad degree/university: UW-Whitewater, BS - Business

In 2014, Kathy’s House, began work to become a national model in hospital guest housing. Last year, work was completed on a new 30,600-square-foot hospital guest house on the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa. Kathy Wagner, director of operations, was integral to realizing that goal, according to Patty Metropulos, president and CEO of Kathy’s House.

“She served as the project lead, managing innumerable contractors, volunteers and staff while ensuring a consistently exceptional guest experience right from the opening,” Metropulos said. “She helped to gather and share feedback from a variety of stakeholders to incorporate in planning the design, furniture and fixtures. With her help, our new building was recognized by The Daily Reporter as a ‘Top Project’ and received the Celebrate in Design Award in the category of Service.”

Wagner also led the effort to create new policies needed as the organization transitioned from being a renter to a building owner. New responsibilities were paired with her existing duties of managing accounting, payroll, facilities, maintenance, guest services staff, overseeing and onboarding a new contracted security staff, and supporting the board of directors.